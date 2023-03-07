Jan. 13, 1949 - Feb. 26, 2023

FISHERS, IN - Linda Meracle, 74, of Fishers, Indiana, passed away on February 26, 2023, after a battle with cancer. She was born on January 13, 1949, to the late Estil and Irene (Prims) Press of Hammond, IN. After graduating from Hammond Morton in 1967, she worked at Nipsco for 10 years. Linda married Rick Meracle on October 3, 1970, and they enjoyed 52 wonderful years of marriage together.

Linda enjoyed cooking, reading, arts and crafts, and animals. She shared her love of gardening and home projects with Rick. They enjoyed having get togethers with friends and family, and holding barbecues at their home. She is preceded in death by her parents, Estil and Irene Press; brother, Bruce Howard of Dyer, IN; sister, Arlene Miller of San Antonio, TX; brother, Gary Press of Las Vegas, NV; and sister, Rochelle Villa of Hammond, IN. She is survived by her husband Rick; daughter Renee (Sam) Naylor of Saint Paul, MN; and granddaughters Eleanor and Clara; as well as many beloved family members, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

As per her request, a Celebration of Life will be held this summer in Northwest Indiana. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda's loving memory to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

