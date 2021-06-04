 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Linda Norris (Pozywio)

Linda Norris (Pozywio)

Linda Norris (Pozywio)

June 30, 1956 - May 29, 2021

HIGHLAND, IN - Linda S. Norris of Highland, IN passed away in her sleep peacefully on May 29, 2021 at her home in Woodland Park, CO. She was born on June 30, 1956 and passed at the age of 65.

Linda was an avid reader and classic rock enthusiast. She was an exceptional conversationalist and was always there with a friendly ear, a warm heart, and great life advice.

She is survived by her mother Peggy; brother Steven, his Wife Adriana, and their daughter Kristiane; as well as her step-sons: Alex and Jake; along with many other extended family members and close friends.

Linda was a lover of many things including her family, friends, and animals including her fur baby Carly Rae. Her untimely passing has left a hole in many hearts and she will be greatly missed.

There is no service currently planned at this point. Please reach out to her family in the upcoming weeks for more details.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Aaron Crawford preview

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts