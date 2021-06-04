Linda Norris (Pozywio)

June 30, 1956 - May 29, 2021

HIGHLAND, IN - Linda S. Norris of Highland, IN passed away in her sleep peacefully on May 29, 2021 at her home in Woodland Park, CO. She was born on June 30, 1956 and passed at the age of 65.

Linda was an avid reader and classic rock enthusiast. She was an exceptional conversationalist and was always there with a friendly ear, a warm heart, and great life advice.

She is survived by her mother Peggy; brother Steven, his Wife Adriana, and their daughter Kristiane; as well as her step-sons: Alex and Jake; along with many other extended family members and close friends.

Linda was a lover of many things including her family, friends, and animals including her fur baby Carly Rae. Her untimely passing has left a hole in many hearts and she will be greatly missed.

There is no service currently planned at this point. Please reach out to her family in the upcoming weeks for more details.