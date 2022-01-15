 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Linda P. Gutierrez
Linda P. Gutierrez

Linda P. Gutierrez

IN MEMORY OF LINDA P. GUTIERREZ ON HER 38TH BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN.

I thank you for my life,Lord, The blessings of your son. For my family,friends and neighbors, I love them everyone. This is the day the Lord hath made. Be grateful for what it brings, Like peace and love and friendship, And all these simple things.

Dearest Linda, I hope you celebrated your special day in heaven, with relatives and friends. My time, your time til the end.

Still missing you.

Loving husband Cruzie Gutierrez and family

