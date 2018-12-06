IN LOVING MEMORY OF LINDA P. GUTIERREZ
On Your 34th Anniversary In Heaven Dearest Linda, another year passed. How long will this journey last? With Heaven's blessings from above, we need good health, good friends and family love. Wind-driven snow will be falling fast hopefully not too long will it last. The sunshine of my life is dim, and clouds have come my way; I'm trusting God to walk with me and help me through the day. We count our blessings one by one, and know the best is yet to come. Take care of our loved ones in Heaven as I know you will. Until we meet again. All My Love,
Your Loving Husband 'Cruzie' Gutierrez and Family