IN LOVING MEMORY OF LINDA P. GUTIERREZ On Your 36th Anniversary In Heaven.

Sometimes my faith may falter, my eyes be filled with tears, but after clouds have passed away, the rainbow soon appears. If I reach a bend in the road, He's there to light my way for just beyond the bend I'm sure, will be a sunny day. Come take a walk with me before my life has passed; there are beautiful things to see and do, we must not walk too fast. If you come and walk with me through these pages of my mind, we will take away nothing but memories and leave only footprints behind.

Dearest Linda, I love you still and always will.

Loving Husband, Cruzie Gutierrez and Family

