PORTAGE, IN — Linda Rae Colvin, 77, of Portage, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. She was born September 4, 1942, in San Francisco, CA, to Chester Raymond and Norma Anne (Fritz) Bird. Linda retired from Bethlehem Steel, where she worked in the fab shop over 34 years. She was kind and generous, loved to laugh, and enjoyed helping others. Linda loved all of her rescue animals, was an avid mahjong player, and most of all, she was devoted to her grandchildren.