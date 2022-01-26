Dec. 29, 1946 - Dec. 30, 2021
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Linda Rae Del Favero, age 75, of South Holland, IL passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Linda was born December 29, 1946 in Evergreen Park, IL to the late Raymond and Carolyne (Kuhlamn) Hammar.
Linda was a school teacher and was a very talented artist. Linda loved to take photographs and plant flowers. She was very creative. John and Linda lived in the same house for 50 years. Linda spent her last days in the company of her husband, listening to Irish music her brother use to sing. Her eyes would light up when she heard his voice. She was a very charitable person and an overall beautiful woman.
Linda leaves to cherish her memories, her loving husband of 51 years John Del Favero; and brothers: Raymand Hammar and Russel Rock.
The family will be having a memorial service for Linda at a later date. Linda will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
