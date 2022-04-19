GRIFFITH, IN - Linda S. Evans, age 67 of Griffith, Indiana passed away peacefully on Sunday April 17, 2022. She is survived by her sisters: Beverly (Billy) Arnold, Cathy (David) Sellers; nephews: Whalen (Nicole) Arnold, Jeffery (Jodie) Sellers, Nicholas (April) Arnold and Kyle (Christy) Sellers; great-nephews and nieces: David Sellers, Aiden Perez, Peyton Arnold, Dylan Sellers, Jeweliet Sellers, Lillian Arnold, and Evan Arnold. Her special friend of 47 years, David Hamblin, Jr.; her work family: Michael and Cindy O'Connor and her kitty, Fiona.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Lois and James Evans; grandparents; and Uncle Bob.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Timothy Episcopal Church, 1115 N. Cline Avenue, Griffith, with Pastor Pamela Thiede officiating.

Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Avenue, Griffith, Indiana.

Linda was employed at Lake County Insurance Agency Inc. for 34 years. She enjoyed attending her Church, St. Timothy's Episcopal Church. She also was a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed gardening.

For more information, please contact White Funeral Home at 219-924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.