 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Linda S. Hamann

Linda S. Hamann

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Linda S. Hamann, 68, of Cedar Lake, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, after a hard fought battle with cancer.

She is survived by her brother, David (Becky) Hamann of Frisco, NC; nephew, Nicholas (Amy) of Hatteras, NC; niece, Caroline (Zachary) Manoski of Valparaiso and their children, Hayden, Suzanne and Murphie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Elaine Hamann.

Linda was a retired Heavy Equipment Operator working for Amoco/BP and member of Local #7-1 USW. She was an animal lover, having many personal pets over the years and giving to many organizations supporting animal care. She led a simple life with a generous giving spirit.

Private Cremation through SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave. in Lowell. www.sheetsfuneral.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Economic damage from Ida not as bad as feared

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts