CEDAR LAKE, IN - Linda S. Hamann, 68, of Cedar Lake, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, after a hard fought battle with cancer.

She is survived by her brother, David (Becky) Hamann of Frisco, NC; nephew, Nicholas (Amy) of Hatteras, NC; niece, Caroline (Zachary) Manoski of Valparaiso and their children, Hayden, Suzanne and Murphie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Elaine Hamann.

Linda was a retired Heavy Equipment Operator working for Amoco/BP and member of Local #7-1 USW. She was an animal lover, having many personal pets over the years and giving to many organizations supporting animal care. She led a simple life with a generous giving spirit.

Private Cremation through SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave. in Lowell.