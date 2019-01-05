DeMOTTE, IN - Linda Sellhorn, 72, of DeMotte, IN, passed away peacefully at 1:36 a.m., Thursday, January 3, 2019 at Franciscan Health in Crown Point. She was born July 8, 1946, in Gary, IN, to Cecil R. and Gladys (McDonald) Patsel. Linda bartended until her retirement. She enjoyed country music, watching television, and reading scripture. Linda especially looked forward to visits with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are five children, Billy L. Steele of Hobart, IN, Laurie (Eric) Ferguson of Portage, Robert G. (Dawn) Steele of Valparaiso, Kellie (Brian) Renninger of Highland and Karrie (Zoran) Trpeski of DeMotte; nine grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren. Preceding in death were her parents; and one brother, Lynn Ray Patsel.
A Catholic Prayer Service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Monday, January 7, 2019 at Graceland Cemetery Chapel 1505 E. Morthland Drive, Valparaiso, IN 46383 with Rev. Doug Mayer officiating. Visitation and viewing will be held from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at Graceland Cemetery Chapel, Valparaiso. A private entombment will take place. Sunset Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.