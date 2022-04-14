Aug. 3, 1939 - Apr. 10, 2022

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Linda Sue Archer passed peacefully on April 10, 2022, in Merrillville, IN surrounded by her family.

She was born August 3, 1939, in Albion, IN to Paul and Irene Dove.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Larry Dove and Duane Dove.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, William. She is also survived by three daughters: Kelli Davis (Ron), Kristi Kennedy-Lahiff (Steve) and Beth Smith (Kevin); grandchildren: Trent Fullgraf (Lauren), Lexi Kennedy (Taylor), Grey Purvis (Austin), Noah Smith (Meredith), Paxton Smith and Toby Smith. Also survived by her sister, Sharon Lundquist and brothers: Michael Dove and Rick Dove (Susan), and sisters-in-law, Carolyn Dove and Sarah Dove. Her family was rounded out by many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Bill and Linda were high school sweethearts and enjoyed 61 years of marriage. They graduated from Manchester College where Linda earned a BS in Education. They moved to Griffith, IN after college and Linda embarked on a 35- year career working in the Griffith Education system where she taught primarily 1st grade at Ready Elementary School. Early in her career, while working full time and raising three children, she also obtained her Masters in Education from Purdue University Calumet.

She was a long- time member of the Griffith United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, played handbells, and performed with the Praise Team. Linda's love of music was evident in her singing and piano playing. She often would tell us that this is when she felt closest to God. She also taught Sunday School, served on various committees, and was an active member of the Griffith Tri Kappa chapter. She kept busy in retirement as a volunteer for Meals On Wheels, was an avid reader, and enjoyed making porcelain dolls. Throughout the years, Linda and Bill enjoyed many trips with family and friends. Her grandchildren were the center of her world, and she was their biggest fan. Vacationing with them gave her great joy. She taught us how important it was to be supportive and gave us the value of a strong family. She will be deeply missed.

Public visitation will be held on April 18, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held on April 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.

Linda loved flowers, so they are welcomed, as well as donations to the Mayo Clinic or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.