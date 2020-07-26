Linda Sue Harle (nee Smith)

Linda Sue Harle (nee Smith)

Linda Sue Harle (nee Smith)

MUNSTER, IN - Linda Sue Harle (nee Smith), age 80, died peacefully at home Wednesday March 25, 2020, and a funeral mass was held on May 27, 2020. Family and friends are invited to a visitation and celebration of her life on July 31, 2020 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME. A brief program will be held at 3:00 p.m. Face masks are required. Call or visit BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME at 219-836-5000 or www.burnskish.com for information.

