MUNSTER, IN - Linda Sue Harle (nee Smith), age 80, died peacefully at home Wednesday March 25, 2020. A memorial mass will take place on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN, at 12:00 p.m. with a half hour visitation prior at the church. Face masks will be required to attend. Donations can be made in Linda's memory to Hospice of the Calumet Area (www.hospicecalumet.org) or to a cancer research charity of your choice. BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with the arrangements (219-836-5000). Please visit www.burnskish.com