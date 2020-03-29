MUNSTER, IN - Linda Sue Harle (nee Smith), age 80, died peacefully at home Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Don Harle, her son Patrick Harle and daughter Holly Harle also of Munster. Daughter Wendy (Scott) Lennon of Newton, MA, and Kelly (Bruce) Douglas of Carmel, IN. Grandchildren Max and Alex Douglas, Wesley and Jeffrey Harle and Jenna Lennon. Cousin Terry (Frank) Mesa of West Covina, CA, brother-in-law James Mager and niece Karen (Patrick) Hearne of McKinney, TX, and nephew Michael (Mary Church) Mager of Seattle, WA.

She was preceded in death by her mother Elizabeth Lincoln, stepfather, Lester Lincoln, sister-in-law Valerie Mager, aunt and uncle Jay and Dorothy Bernardic, and grandmother Elizabeth Stewart.

As a young woman Linda belonged to the Hammond Jayshees and served a term as president. She was on the board of directors of the Mayflower Home for Girls and also volunteered for Meals on Wheels. Linda and Don were members of the Woodmar Country Club where she played in the ladies golf league. She loved golf, bowling, quiet dinners, and noisy parties with lifelong friends.