Mar. 15, 1949 - Apr. 1, 2021

WANATAH, IN - Linda Sue Mattox, 72, of Wanatah, passed away at home surrounded by her family, Thursday, April 1, 2021. She was born March 15, 1949 in Valparaiso to Irvan and Leona (Benkie) Rauen.

Linda was a 1967 graduate of Wanatah High School. She began her working career as a seamstress, making custom wedding gowns. Then she worked in the office at Lowenstines, Valparaiso and found her way to Merit Steel in Kouts, working in accounting for 25 years, retiring in 2013.

Linda was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Wanatah and her strong faith guided her through her entire life. Linda's unconditional love as a wife, mother, grandmother, and sister will always be remembered. Some of her greatest joys were family Friday pizza night, attending her grandson's sporting events, and working in her flowerbeds.

On October 21, 1967 Linda married Steven Mattox who survives along with their daughters: Theresa McArdle and Christine Mattox; grandsons: Keegan and Colin McArdle; and siblings: Judy Shireman, Vernon (Barb) Rauen, and Sharon Mattox. She was preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law, Michael McArdle.

Private family visitation and funeral service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, Wanatah with burial at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Wanatah. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Dunes Hospice. WANATAH FUNERAL CHAPEL entrusted with arrangements.