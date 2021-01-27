Linda Susan Longmore

April 24, 1951 — Jan. 18, 2021

PORTAGE, IN — Linda Susan Longmore, 69, of Portage, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021, at Northwest Health, Porter Hospital. Linda was born April 24, 1951, in Gary, IN, to the late Carl R. and Nellie I. (Thompson) Ekstrom. Linda retired as an accountant for Indiana Sugars. She was a lifetime Portage resident and member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage and attended Augustana Lutheran Church in Hobart.

Linda is survived by her children, Rob (Tania) Baron of Memphis, TN, and Cristal Slaman of West Monroe, Louisiana; three grandchildren; two sisters, Margaret E. "Peg" Danner, of Elmwood, WI, and Anne L. (Albert) Heinrich, of Pinckney, MI; and many nieces and nephews.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Longmore, and her parents.

Visitation will be from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Saturday January 30, 2021, at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Monday February 1, 2021, at Waubeek Cemetery in Durand, WI. www.reesfuneralhomes.com