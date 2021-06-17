Linda S. Sykora

Sept. 20, 1942 — June 15, 2021

CEDAR LAKE, IN — Linda Sykora (nee VanHorn) 78, of Cedar Lake, IN passed away comfortably, and peacefully in the care of her loved ones, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

She is survived by her daughters: Sue (Charlie) Fiene of Cape Coral, FL, and Michelle (Barry) Winnett of Chula Vista, CA; grandchildren: Austin Winnette and Courtney Winnette; brother Sid VanHorn; nieces: Stacey VanHorn, and Kim Boudreau and nephew Chris VanHorn; along with numerous cousins.

Preceded in death by her husband; Frank Sykora Jr.; and her parents Charles and Margeret VanHorn (nee McLeod).

Linda belonged to the American Legion #502 Women's Auxillary, and with her husband, she participated in many activities and charities throughout the years with the Legion.

In her spare time, she thoroughly enjoyed sweepstakes, scratch-off tickets and gambling.

Most of all, Linda will be remembered for her hardworking and loving personality, which especially shone through when she was with her family. She was a dedicated wife, mother, sister and grandmother and will be deeply missed by those whose lives she touched.

Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION.