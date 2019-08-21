{{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER, IN - Linda Thomas, 76, of Munster, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Larry; daughter, Karen (Doug) Kleinheksel; grandchildren, Mary and Melissa Webber, Maddy, Kayleigh and Aubreigh Kleinheksel; sister-in-law, Dorothy (late David) Thomas; four nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Thomas; parents, Jess and Mary Gingerich. Linda retired as a teacher from the Chicago Public School System.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. with a time for sharing memories at 5:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a charity of your choice in her memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net