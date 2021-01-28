HIGHLAND, IN - Linda Zarembka (nee Blankenburg), age 74, late of Highland, IN, formerly of Harvey and Hazel Crest, IL, passed away peacefully January 22, 2021. Loving mother of Craig (Nicole) Zarembka. Cherished grandmother of Jacob, Riley, and Tyler Zarembka.

Linda was a simple woman who lived a simple life, no internet, no smart phone, never asked google to answer a question, but always had her own opinion to offer up if you asked...or even if you didn't.

Memorial Visitation Saturday, January 30, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until time of closing prayer at 3:00 pm at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.). In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the American Lung Association preferred (www.lung.org). For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.