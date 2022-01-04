Dec. 22, 1986 - Dec. 31, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Lindsey Elise Newell, 35, of Valparaiso, our sassy and brave girly, has gone to be with the Lord, Friday, December 31, 2021. She was born December 22, 1986 in Munster, IN to Joseph and Cheryl (Merchant) Newell, Jr. and graduated from Munster High School in 2006.

Lindsey loved Calvary Church and enjoyed her time at the Opportunity Enterprises Art Enrichment program. She had many favorites, singing, playing piano, painting, watching movies, and playing sports, such as Special Olympics bowling, swimming, and basketball. Most of all, Lindsey loved people and boy, could she talk. Sometimes, we wished she came with a mute button.

Lindsey's life was a stunning reflection of God's love and kindness. Her irresistible joy touched countless lives in ways seldom anyone ever can. Truly beautiful and charming, she brought happiness to everyone with her kindness. She had a child-like faith, fearless in telling anyone and everyone the way she saw things. She was a drama queen and loved bossing us around, and we loved every moment of it.