HIGHLAND - Lindsey Michelle Stockton, 28, of Highland, IN, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022.

She is survived by her loving parents: Cheryl Stockton, Francisco Uribe; sister, Marie Stockton; grandfather, Jack Stockton; uncles: Ron (Christina) Stockton, James (Michele) Stockton; step-uncles: Eric (Sharon) Meeks, Mr. and Mrs. Greg Meeks; cousins: Jackie Stockton, Christopher (Hope) Stockton, Jamie and Alysa.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd), Highland, IN, 46322, with a Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

