SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Dr. Lindsey R. Lagestee, age 25, of South Holland, IL passed away Monday, February 17, 2020.

Beloved daughter of Vaughn and Linda (nee Pratscher) Lagestee. Loving sister of Samantha Staley, Carrie Byrns, and Lauren Lagestee. Dear granddaughter of Gladys and late Emil Pratscher, Cherie and Paul Markiewicz, and Nancy and the late Willis Lagestee. Fond aunt of Andrew, Colin, Danielle, Alexander, and Amber. She was treasured by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Girlfriend of Kevin Machak.

Visitation Friday, February 21, 2020 from 2:00-9:00 p.m. at Faith Church, 100 W. 81st Ave. Dyer, IN. Funeral service Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Church-Dyer with Rev. Bob Bouwer officiating. Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery-Lansing, IL.

Lindsey was a published pharmacist, graduated with a doctorate from Midwestern University with a PharmD degree. She also had a love for music and was the lead female vocalist for the band Dixie Crush. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Memorial contributions may be given to Faith Church-Dyer or Thornton Lions Club. Arrangements entrusted to SMITS FUNERAL HOME - Dyer, IN.

For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.