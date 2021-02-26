 Skip to main content
Lionel Spears

Lionel Spears

Lionel Spears

July 9, 1949 — Feb. 18, 2021

GARY, IN — Lionel Spears, 71, of Gary, IN, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Community Hospital in Munster, IN.

Lionel is survived by his children: Venita (Stanley) Spears-Johnson, Velicia Spears, D'Andre Spears, Davery (Dominique) Spears and Deanna Bowden Washington; eight grandchildren; siblings, Elaine and Jerome Spears; two nieces, Christine (Darren) Davis DeHesa and Tiffany (Zachary) Spears Williams; and a host of family and close friends.

Lionel was preceded in death by his parents, Ruben and Helen Spears, and nephew, Jerome Spears Jr.

Lionel graduated from Thomas Edison High School and shortly thereafter, was drafted and deployed into the U.S. Army where he served in the Vietnam War. He was employed, and retired from, US Steel.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021, at the funeral home with interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Due to COVID-19, restrictions in the funeral home include social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required.

Visit Lionel's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

