June 30, 1960 - Jan. 23, 2022

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Lisa H. Madafferi, age 61, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

Lisa is survived by her children: Brenna (Justin) Stanley, Colleen Madafferi; grandchildren: Tenley and Paige Cano; mother, Vivian Holden; sister, Denise (Rob) Frey; and sister-in-law, Jackie Holden.

Lisa was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Peter Madafferi; father, Carl Holden, Sr.; and brother, Carl Holden, Jr.

Lisa was a graduate of TF North High School. She was a Customer Service Representative at the Northwest Indiana Times. Lisa was very passionate about rescuing animals.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, from 4:00 PM until the time of memorial service at 7:00 PM at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. Masks are optional.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Lisa's name to 2 X 2 Rescue https://www.2x2rescue.org/.

Visit Lisa's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.