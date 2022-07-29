Lisa M. Thompson

EAST CHICAGO - On Friday August 23, 1963 in East Chicago Indiana, Robert Thompson and Willie H. Glass were blessed with an angel they named Lisa M. Thompson. Lisa was the eleventh and final child for the Glass clan. Lisa graduated from Washington High School in 1982 and Sawyer College of Business in Hammond Indiana in 1983.

In 2000, Lisa started her career with the City of East Chicago City Clerk Office, where she was a Deputy Clerk 3 for 22 years.

Lisa was preceded in death by her mother, Willie H. Glass; father, Robert Thompson; step-father, Collins Glass Sr.; grandmother, Exie Mae Hagen; brother, Tony Glass; brother-in-law, Ronald Jackson Sr.; sister, Doris J. Royal; sister, Katie M. Jackson; nephew, Thomas Weathersby Jr.; nieces: Tajuana Glass-Burris and Takiyah Glass-Williams. Leaves to cherish two children: Donte J. Turner and Alysia J.B. Dunbar both of East Chicago, IN; four brothers: Charles (Janet) Glass of Buford, GA, Collins (Sonya) Glass of Gary, IN, Kenneth Glass of East Chicago, IN, Georgory (Lisa) Arrington of Merrillville, IN; four sisters: Linda (Ronald) Smith of Griffith, IN, Coleen (Thomas) Burns of East Chicago, IN, Shelia (Robert) McCraig of Merrillville, IN and Kim (Michael) Harris of East Chicago, IN; and a host of nieces, nephews and special friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 3939 Drummond Street, East Chicago with visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Rev. Charles Thompson, pastor; Rev. Gregg Frazier, officiating.

Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Thompson family during their time of loss.