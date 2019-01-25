DYER, IN - Lisa Marie Binkley (nee Barnett), age 50 from Dyer, passed away January 14, 2019.
Lisa was a graduate of the class of 1986 from Morton High School, Hessville, IN. She then graduated from Don Roberts School of Hair Design, Munster IN and pursued a career in cosmetology. She was preceded in death by her father Thomas G. Barnett Jr., Grandparents Thomas & Patricia Barnett, and Carl & Fredonia Comer, Aunts Barbara Henk, Dollie Churilla and Sue McCowan. Lisa is survived by her two sons Lukas and Logan, her mother Carlette Horvath, dad Larry Horvath, Aunt Shirley & Uncle Al Stoner, Uncle 'Moe' Maris McCowan, Uncle John Churilla and many many Cousins. Lisa was a lover of animals, horses, dogs, cats and birds of which she had many throughout the years. She loved to ride horses and rode flat saddle and jumpers. More than anything Lisa loved her boys, she was a devoted sports mom, and spent endless hours with them at soccer and baseball fields.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, January 27th, at Castle Hill Funeral Home: 1219 Sheffield Avenue, Dyer, IN from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers we would encourage donations be made to the education funds for Lukas & Logan. Information will be available at the Memorial Service, or upon request. For service information (219)864-0170 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.