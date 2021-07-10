MUNSTER, IN - Lisa Marie Eslick (nee Pleitner) passed away suddenly on Monday, July 5, 2021, at the age of 38. A loving mother, she is survived by her son Cooper and daughter Riley.
She is also survived by her parents Brian and Linda (Jakubczyk) Pleitner, Highland; three sisters: Jennifer Manford (Justin), Houston, TX, Renee Pleitner (Don Skalka), Munster, IN, and Jessica Pearsall (Keith), Valparaiso, IN; nephews: Eddie DeMars and Noah Pearsall; and niece Maddie Pearsall.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Floyd and Virginia Pleitner and Matthew and Helen Jakubczyk; and uncles: Robert Markley, Michael Schmidt and Michael Jakubczyk.
Lisa was a graduate of Munster High School. She also received her degree in nursing from the University of Miami of Ohio. Lisa was an active parent with her children, especially with their sporting events, she never missed a game. As an avid Bears, Blackhawks and White Sox fan, Lisa loved watching and attending sporting events with her friends and family.
She also enjoyed spending time with her Bunco friends. She loved to cook for the weekly Bears parties and holidays. Her nut cups and homemade bread were legendary.
A visitation will be held Sunday, July 11, 2021, from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. at ACEVEZ FUNERAL HOME, 4918 Magoun Ave., East Chicago, IN. Mass will be Monday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church. A private cremation will then follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations to her children's 529 college fund would be greatly appreciated. The family is using Ugift. There is no fees with Ugift and your entire contribution will go to the children.
To make a gift/monetary contribution using Ugift: 1) Go to Ugift529.com, 2) Enter the Ugift code: 76W-D8P, 3) Enter your name and the amount of your monetary gift, and 4) Make your gift via electronic funds transfer or check.
The family thanks you for considering this meaningful gift of contributing to the children's 529 college fund.
For more information please visit www.acevezfuneralhome.com.