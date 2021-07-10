MUNSTER, IN - Lisa Marie Eslick (nee Pleitner) passed away suddenly on Monday, July 5, 2021, at the age of 38. A loving mother, she is survived by her son Cooper and daughter Riley.

She is also survived by her parents Brian and Linda (Jakubczyk) Pleitner, Highland; three sisters: Jennifer Manford (Justin), Houston, TX, Renee Pleitner (Don Skalka), Munster, IN, and Jessica Pearsall (Keith), Valparaiso, IN; nephews: Eddie DeMars and Noah Pearsall; and niece Maddie Pearsall.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Floyd and Virginia Pleitner and Matthew and Helen Jakubczyk; and uncles: Robert Markley, Michael Schmidt and Michael Jakubczyk.

Lisa was a graduate of Munster High School. She also received her degree in nursing from the University of Miami of Ohio. Lisa was an active parent with her children, especially with their sporting events, she never missed a game. As an avid Bears, Blackhawks and White Sox fan, Lisa loved watching and attending sporting events with her friends and family.

She also enjoyed spending time with her Bunco friends. She loved to cook for the weekly Bears parties and holidays. Her nut cups and homemade bread were legendary.