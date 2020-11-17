Lisa Renee Randell (nee Allen)

July 7, 1973 - Nov. 4, 2020

FORT MYERS, FL - Lisa peacefully passed away at St. Mary Medical Center on November 14, 2020 due to natural causes.

Lisa was born on July 7,1973 and gave much joy and cherished memories to her parents, Charley and Darla R. Allen of Hobart, throughout her lifetime.

She leaves behind her beloved family to cherish her memory, sons: Charley Wood, Halas Randell, Kenneth Randell, Jr., and Nolin Udchitz; her parents, sister, Stacey Allen; nieces: Madison and Kali Madry; ex-husband and friend, Ken Randell; aunt, Linda Magnuson who lives in CO, aunt, Alice and uncle, Frank Galvin of Hobart; many cousins all of which live in the area.

Those who are awaiting her arrival in heaven are grandparents, Charles and Evelyn Allen, Raymond and Frankie Magnuson, brother, Jerome Allen, uncles, Ray Magnuson, Lee Allen and Loyd Allen.

She was a Hobart graduate, Class of 1992. She spent her career as a physician's assistant in IN, IL and eventually in Ft. Myers, FL. She loved the warmth of Florida and the sunshine on her face and she especially loved her Bravo shows.

Due to Covid, no services will be held but a celebration of life will be held at a future time for family and friends. REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel entrusted with arrangements, www.reesfuneralhomes.com.