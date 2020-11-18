Lisa Renee Randell (nee Allen)

FORT MYERS, FL — Lisa peacefully passed away at St. Mary Medical Center on November 14, 2020, due to natural causes.

Lisa was born on July 7, 1973, and gave much joy and cherished memories to her parents, Charley and Darla R. Allen, of Hobart, throughout her lifetime.

She leaves behind her beloved family to cherish her memory, sons, Charley Wood, Halas Randell, Kenneth Randell Jr., and Nolin Udchitz; her parents, sister, Stacey Allen; nieces, Madison and Kali Madry; ex-husband and friend, Ken Randell; aunt Linda Magnuson who lives in CO, aunt Alice and uncle Frank Galvin, of Hobart; and many cousins, all of whom live in the area.

Those who are awaiting her arrival in heaven are grandparents, Charles and Evelyn Allen, Raymond and Frankie Magnuson; brother, Jerome Allen; and uncles, Ray Magnuson, Lee Allen and Loyd Allen.

She was a Hobart graduate, class of 1992. She spent her career as a physician's assistant in Indiana, Illinois and eventually in Fort Myers, FL. She loved the warmth of Florida and the sunshine on her face and she especially loved her Bravo shows.

Due to COVID, no services will be held but a celebration of life will be held at a future time for family and friends. Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel entrusted with arrangements, www.reesfuneralhomes.com.