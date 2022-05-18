Llenelle (Williams) Medved

Nov. 4, 1921 - March 21, 2022

VALPARAISO - Llenelle (Williams) Medved, age 100 of Valparaiso, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022. She was born on November 4, 1921 in Central, AL to Moreland and Agnes (Cousins) Williams.

Llenelle is survived by her daughters: Janice Ruiz, Westfield, IN, and June (Dean) Froberg, Valparaiso, IN; sister, Billie Schantz, Alexandria, VA; grandchildren: Julia (Kevin) Crumrine, Valparaiso, IN, Renee (John) McGowan, Carmel, IN, Adam Ruiz, Indianapolis, IN, Scott (Diana) Sundsvold, Springfield, VA, Katherine (Malcolm) Elliott, Tucson, AZ and Karl (Dorothy) Sundsvold, Tucson, AZ; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces; and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Moreland Williams; mother, Agnes Williams; husband, Paul F. Medved; daughter, Joyce Sundsvold; and granddaughter, TJ Sundsvold.

Llenelle loved her family and her three daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a WWII Veteran, serving in London, England and Paris, France. She worked at Methodist Hospitals in Gary and Merrillville for over 20 years. She and Paul enjoyed traveling and bingo.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN 46368 with Father Kevin McCarthy officiating. Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Internment at Calvary Cemetery in Portage, will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Nativity of Our Savior Food Pantry or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Edmonds and Evans Funeral and Cremation Services.