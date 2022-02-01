KNOX, IN - Lloyd A. Bunton, Jr., 84, of Knox formerly of Wanatah passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022. He was born March 7, 1937 in LaPorte to Lloyd and Elsie (Bartz) Bunton, Sr. and graduated from Mill Creek High School in LaPorte County. Lloyd made his career as the owner and operator of his own trucking company for 23 years. He had been a member of Salem United Church of Christ in Wanatah and had been very active with their youth group in the 1970's, along with the Clinton Township Little League. An untimely accident in 1981 changed his vibrant lifestyle dramatically, forcing him to rely on the assistance of others these past 40 years.