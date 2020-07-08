Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

HAMMOND, IN — Lloyd C. Earle Sr., age 89, of Hammond, formerly of Kentucky passed away July 3, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife Patricia (nee Stengel); adored children: Barbara (Robert) Rardin, Kevin (Betty) Earle, Linda Parker-Earle, Jeffrey Earle, Debra (Robert) Bodza and Lloyd (Mimi) Earle; numerous cherished grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Lloyd was preceded in death by his daughter, Marie Gilbert, and grandson, Eric Parker.