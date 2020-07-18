CEDAR LAKE, IN - Lloyd J. "Joe" Girten, age 83, late of Cedar Lake, IN formerly of Schererville, in, passed away July 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Carol for 57 years. Loving father of Jeff (Darlene Haryasz) Girten, Lori (Steve Thornley) Stolarz, and Patti (Michael) McCullough. Cherished grandfather of Amy (Ryan Clay) Dixon, Sabrina (Danny Frazier) Stolarz, Dustin Stolarz, Kaleb McCullough, Krystal (Shane) Schauer, and Karlie (Garrett Maples) McCullough. Dearest great grandfather of Kylie, Cassidy, Keegan, Chase, Zoey, Cameron, Carter, and Levi. Dear brother of Larry (Arlene) Girten. Veteran of the U.S. Army – National Guard. Joe was a retired employee of NIPSCo.