× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND, IN - Lloyd Postell Jr., of Hammond, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020 at Horton Hospice House. He is survived by his daughter Natalie, and her son Brian (Samantha) Brilmyer; his daughter April, and her children: Alexandria (Max) Lai, Brianna, Marcel, Gabrielle, and Vanessa Boswell; his son Yogi, and his children: Brennan, Ryan (Arrie), Nathan (McKenzie) and Joshua. He is also survived by great grandson Caelen; great granddaughters Lily Belle and Sophie; and two more great grandchildren on the way.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Rexie; his beautiful daughter, Melody; and bonus grandson, Justin Brilmyer.

Lloyd was born in Epworth, Georgia, and relocated to the region. He was also an Inland Steel retiree. Above all else, Junior will be known as a kind, Christian, southern gentleman. He will remain forever in our hearts and will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM with visitation from 11:00 until time of service, CALUMET PARK FUNERAL HOME, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to VNA Hospice, Valparaiso. For more info visit www.mycalumetpark.com.