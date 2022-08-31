DYER, IN - Logan R. Ruiz, age 10, suddenly, late of Dyer, IN, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Cherished and loving son of Nicole C. Reveliotis and Adam Ruiz. Dearest brother of Jazmin E. Cruz, Adan C. Ruiz, Anthony A. Ruiz, and Christian Ruiz. Beloved grandson of Christopher and Maria Reveliotis and Rafael Ruiz. Visitation Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30//Pleasant Springs Ln.), Dyer, IN. Visitation Friday, September 2, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Logan's funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. directly at St. George Greek Orthodox Church 528 W. 77th Ave. Schererville, IN, with Rev. Demetrios Kounavis officiating. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery – Schererville, IN. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com