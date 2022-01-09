Lois A. Meyer (nee Jakubczyk)

Affectionately know as Mom, Nana, Nene or simply Lo, Lois's delicious meals were often the weekly focal point of many family gatherings along with her holiday feasts, especially Christmas morning brunch, being favorites of all. Lois spent much of her working career in financial services and accounting, namely at Mercantile Bank in Hammond. Most recently, Lois was the beloved lunch lady at Brookwood Middle School in Glenwood, IL. Lois loved to travel with her family both near and far. Lois enjoyed cruising and island-hopping with Chuck and while they visited many exotic destinations together, she was just as happy to enjoy a relaxing local excursion in the Jeep. If you knew Lois, you loved her and you also knew that nothing was more important to her than her beautiful daughters and their children. A perfect day to her was a meal prepared by her sons-in-law on the grill, enjoying a glass of wine (or two), listening to the laughter of the kids, playing with her grand-dogs Boomer, Bertha, Macy, Lula and Hazel and always ending the evening sitting around a nice fire. Rather than shedding a tear, Lois certainly would want you to smile when thinking of how your lives may have intersected.