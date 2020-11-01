Lois A. Scheive (nee Hastings)

HAMMOND/MUNSTER - Lois A. Scheive, age 93, of Munster formerly of Hammond, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

She is survived by one brother in-law, Ronald (Jerry) Scheive; and many good friends including her dear friend, Mary Hatfield. Preceded in death by her husband, Herbert R. Scheive; parents, Lester and Lula Hastings.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. DIRECTLY at Elmwood Cemetery, 1413-169th Street, Hammond with Pastor Michael Matiscik officiating.

Lois has lived in the community since 1977, she was a member of Christian Fellowship Church. Lois retired from General American in 1972 as a paint finisher after 18 years. For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600, or