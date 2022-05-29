Feb. 9, 1926 - May 23, 2022
MUNSTER - Lois A. Schoon, age 96, of Munster, IN, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, after a brief
illness. She is survived by her younger brother, John (Marlene) D. Schoon; nephews: Tom (Jan)
Schoon, Jeff Adams, Craig (Sue) Schoon, Mike Schoon, Randy (Ashley) Schoon; and nieces: Gwen (Mike) Klein, Cathy (Glenn) Forstberg, and Kim (Fernando) Ruiz; along with a number of great nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents: Cornelius and Cora Schoon; brother, Norm (Martha) Schoon; sister, Ellen (Norbert) Adams; and nephew, Guy (Joanne) Schoon.
Lois enjoyed caring for her home and yard for many years. Prior to that she also cared for her mother, she served as clerk treasurer for the town of Munster, IN. She also worked as a school bus driver, and worked for glass, feed and seed, and automotive companies. Early in her life Lois became a member of the First Christian Reformed Church of Lansing and maintained membership as it transitioned to New Hope Church. She enjoyed dining out with friends, traveling with family, and attending family gatherings. She enjoyed good practical jokes and listening to talk radio (but not the news!). There are many memories of Sunday lunches, and 4th of July celebrations, along with Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings. We will miss her sharing concerns, her voice of reason and of laughter until we are reunited in heavenly glory.
She has been entrusted to SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL, where services will be held on Tuesday, May 31.2022. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM, with a service and committal immediately following, with Pastor Tom Swieringa officiating. Burial will be private. Lois will be laid to rest at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Lansing, IL. Lois was often a very private person but was loved by those that knew her and will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com