Lois A. Schoon

Lois enjoyed caring for her home and yard for many years. Prior to that she also cared for her mother, she served as clerk treasurer for the town of Munster, IN. She also worked as a school bus driver, and worked for glass, feed and seed, and automotive companies. Early in her life Lois became a member of the First Christian Reformed Church of Lansing and maintained membership as it transitioned to New Hope Church. She enjoyed dining out with friends, traveling with family, and attending family gatherings. She enjoyed good practical jokes and listening to talk radio (but not the news!). There are many memories of Sunday lunches, and 4th of July celebrations, along with Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings. We will miss her sharing concerns, her voice of reason and of laughter until we are reunited in heavenly glory.