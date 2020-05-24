PORTAGE, IN - Lois Ann Dandrea, age 88, of Portage (formerly of Hobart), passed away May 13, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor in Portage. She was born in Wheeling, West Virginia on May 12, 1932 to the late Lonnie and Lydia (nee Glendenning) Stewart. She was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Crown Point. Lois received her RN from Ohio Valley General Hospital in West Virginia and later received a bachelor's degree in Health and Arts from St. Francis in Joliet. She worked as a cardiac nurse for a total of 48 years, including St. Mary Medical Center for 14 years and Methodist Hospital for six years. She was a Yorkshire Terrier breeder and a member of Yorkshire Terrier Club of America.