June 5, 1931 - Jan. 28, 2023

FORMERLY OF HIGHLAND, IN - Lois Arlene Bryant (nee Melcher), age 91, formerly of Highland, Indiana, went to be with Jesus peacefully in her sleep at home on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Jose) Silva; grandchildren, Lauren (Christopher) Melberg and Adam Silva; great-grandchildren, Cooper and Jack Melberg; sister, Carol (Gordon) Watson, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Max Bryant and former husband, George Murphy; father, Albert Melcher and mother, Evelyn Melcher; sister, Elaine Sterling; brother-in-law, Jim Sterling; nieces, Barbara Sterling and Julie Schreiner.

Lois was born on June 5, 1931 in south Hammond to loving parents and was the middle of three girls. After graduating from Hammond High, she married her high school sweetheart, George Murphy, who died soon after in a tragic car accident. Lois attended comptometer school and worked for years as a comptometer operator in the steel mill where she met her husband, Max Bryant. They had one daughter together and a variety of beloved pets. She went on to be a bus driver for the School Town of Highland for many years.

Lois lived a life full of fun and adventure, enjoying many types of activities over the years with her family and friends. She enjoyed camping, fishing, and canoeing trips all over the country. She took several international vacations, many with her sister, Elaine, to countries such as Peru, Kenya, Ireland, the Bahamas, and Panama. Some of her most memorable adventures were going on an African safari, taking a river cruise through the jungles of Costa Rica, climbing Machu Picchu, a week long white water rafting trip through the Grand Canyon, walking the Great Wall of China, visiting Niagara Falls, and parasailing in Hawaii.

In her spare time, she participated in many hobbies such as bowling league, pinochle and bunco clubs, basket weaving, cooking for family gatherings, and teaching swimming at the YWCA. Lois always had a 2,000 piece puzzle in progress on her card table. She loved playing in the hand bell choir at St. Paul's Lutheran Church as well as volunteering at the Bibles for Missions Thrift Store and delivering for Meals on Wheels.

But her biggest passion was singing in the barbershop chorus, Sweet Adelines, where she performed in many shows and took part in competitions, not only with the chorus but also in quartets. She sewed many fancy costumes for her countless performances. She and several of her Sweet Adeline friends continue their 40+ year friendships by meeting for monthly luncheons. Even up until her last few days, the house was filled with the singing and humming of her beautiful, deep bass voice.

The family would like to thank St. Agnes Adult Day Center, Active Day of Merrillville, Transitions Hospice, and the many wonderful in-home caregivers who treated Lois like family and enriched her life in the later stages of her memory loss.

A visitation for Lois will be held Thursday, February 2nd from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm and a funeral service will occur Friday, February 3rd at 12:00 pm with Chaplain Rob Dorow officiating at the CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave, Crown Point, IN 46307.

