{{featured_button_text}}

CALUMET CITY, IL - Lois D. Henderson, age 91, of Calumet City, IL passed away peacefully on Saturday August 3, 2019. Lois is survived by her dear friend, Chuck Koziarz; brothers, Gene (Izola) Banter, James Banter and Victor (Marjorie) Banter; sister, Sandra (John) Harless; numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Lucy Banter; brother, Donald Banter; sister, Luella May; nephews, Vernon May and Don Banter; niece, Donna Sue Spencer (nee Banter).

Lois was a longtime area resident. She retired from Simons with 20 years of service. Lois was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Order of the Moose.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Funeral services will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 12:30 PM at the SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., (corner of Main & Kennedy) Schererville, IN with Deacon Paul Krilich officiating. She will be laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday morning at the funeral home from 9:00 AM until time of service. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.