DOLTON, IL - Lois E. Abina (nee Hedberg), age 90, late of Dolton. Beloved wife of the late Dimas A. Abina; devoted mother of Steve, Carl, and Regina Abina; proud grandmother of Christopher, Marie, Timothy, and Angela; loving great grandmother of Phoenix; kind aunt of many nieces and nephews.