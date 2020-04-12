DOLTON, IL - Lois E. Abina (nee Hedberg), age 90, late of Dolton. Beloved wife of the late Dimas A. Abina; devoted mother of Steve, Carl, and Regina Abina; proud grandmother of Christopher, Marie, Timothy, and Angela; loving great grandmother of Phoenix; kind aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Private Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THORNRIDGE FUNERAL HOME (JANUSZ FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICE), (708) 841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com.
