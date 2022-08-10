Nov. 30, 1950 - Aug. 7, 2022

CROWN POINT - Lois E. Briggs (nee White), age 71, of Crown Point, IN passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.

Lois is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Peter "RePete" and April Briggs of Lowell; her daughter and son-in-law: Jen and Jason Ryman of Indianapolis; and her beloved grandchildren: Hunter Briggs, Kaley Morgan and Matthew Abercrombie, and Danyelle Morgan and Matt Janes. She is also survived by her sister, Donna Collins of Ithaca, NY; brother and sister-in-law: Frank and Annette White of Lansing, NY; her Tuesday knitting group; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Peter "Big Pete" Briggs; mother, Loretta Whitaker; and father, Donald White.

Lois was born in Ithaca, NY and spent much of her childhood swimming and playing in the woods with Donna and cousin Rita, who was like a sister. She moved to Indiana to attend Purdue University where she met Big Pete. When her kids were young, Lois was active in PTO, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. Lois was a 38-year member of the Crown Point chapter of Tri Kappa where she enjoyed serving on the Fair Committee. She enjoyed collecting yarn for her numerous knitting and crochet projects. Lois was popular among friends and neighbors as she loved to share her baking and was even known as "The Cookie Lady" at the racetrack with Big Pete. Family game nights were her favorite and she instilled a love of board games and puzzles in her kids and grandkids. She enjoyed shopping with Jen and RePete and couldn't pass up a good deal. Lois always had cats and they were very spoiled.

To honor Lois' memory, a Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.. She will be honored with a Tri-Kappa Service beginning at 5:00 p.m.

We invite anyone who knew her to attend and remember her wonderful life. Lois loved bright colors, so we ask attendees to wear their brightest to celebrate her.

Private family burial will take place at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Lois' name to Crown Point Community Foundation.

Visit Lois' online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.