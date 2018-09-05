HIGHLAND, IN - Lois E. Turner age 77 of Highland,was welcomed home to Heaven by her Lord and savior Jesus Christ, whom she deeply loved, on Saturday September 1, 2018.
She is survived by her children Gregg (Erica) Turner, Cheryl (Howard) Walsh, and Brent (Jenni) Turner; grandchildren Alison (Josh) Minnis, Katie Turner, Zoey Turner, Peyton Turner, Lauren Turner, and Kayla Turner. She is also survived by her grand dogs and great grand dogs. Lois was preceded in death by her parents Herschel and Minnie Short.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday September 6, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene in Highland, IN with Pastor Ron Richmond officiating. Burial will follow in Clark Center, IL.
Friends may meet with the family on Thursday September 6, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at First Church of the Nazarene located at 9330 Kennedy Avenue in Highland, IN. Lois was a very active and longtime member of First Church of the Nazarene in Highland and she was retired from Community Hospital (midnight phone operator #10) in Munster. Lois also volunteered with the American Red Cross working during Hurricane Hugo in South Carolina, the flood recovery in Texas, and Hurricane Andrew in Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society.