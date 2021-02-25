Lois E. Wolff

Nov. 3, 1923 - Feb. 19, 2021

DOUSMAN, WI - Lois was born in East Chicago, IN on November 3, 1923 and passed in Dousman, Wisconsin on February 19, 2021 at the age of 97. Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, William L. Wolff.

She is survived by her children: David (Janice) Wolff and Nora (Kenneth) Rader.

She is also survived by her four granddaughters: Dr. Emilee Rader (Richard Wash), Dr. Bethany Rader (Mark Davis), Valerie Bradley (Neil Bradley), Dr. Andrea Wolff (Daniel Hull); and two great grandchildren: Danny and Nicole Bradley.

Lois was an ordained minister in the Community of Christ church as well as a member of Church Women United. She had a beautiful singing voice all of her life.

Reading was one of her passions as well as working Crossword Puzzles.

Lois lived a long life and touched the lives of so many people through her kindness and ministry. She will be missed.

Special thanks go to the wonderful people at Three Pillars Senior Living Community in Dousman, WI for their extraordinary loving care.

Due to the Pandemic, there will be a private burial at Chapel Lawn in Crown Point, IN.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Wolff family.