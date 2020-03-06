VALPARAISO, IN - Lois Evelyn (nee Birky) Kuehl, of Valparaiso, went home to be with our Lord on Monday, March 2, 2020. Lois recently celebrated her 100th birthday! She was born February 2, 1920 in Hopedale, IL to the late Levi and Emma (Bechler) Birky and graduated from Hopedale High School. Lois was a loving and devoted Christian woman who will be remembered by so many caring friends and family. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, enjoyed teaching Sunday school in years past, and mentored many in their journey of faith. Lois was co-owner with her husband, Elden of the Dairy Isle in Valparaiso and honorably served as the First Lady of Valparaiso for 16 years during the time her husband served as Mayor.

On April 11, 1953 in Valparaiso, Lois married Elden W. Kuehl who preceded her in death in 1994. She is survived by her brothers: Willis Birky, Wendell (Marlene) Birky, and Merlyn (MaryJo) Birky; five grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Lois was also preceded in death by her daughters, Nanette and Eldonna; siblings, Eldon, Orville, Iris, and Mary Jean; and a grandson.

Lois was loved by all those she met and we thank her for being a strong example of how to lead one's life. Lois' favorite place to be was at church, having made numerous friends there. A special thank you to all of the loving people who cared for Lois.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service on Monday at 10:00 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church 1700 N. Monticello Park Dr., Valparaiso. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Valparaiso or Dunes Hospice.