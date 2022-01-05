HOBART, IN - Lois H. Jawor, age 89, of Hobart, passed away December 28, 2021. She was preceded in death by her son, Scott Norman. Lois is survived by her husband, Gerald Jawor; daughter, Mary Burleigh; several grandchildren.
Memorial visitation for Lois will be Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hobart Food Pantry, 200 South Hobart Road, Hobart, IN 46342. www.burnsfuneral.com.
