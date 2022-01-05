 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lois H. Jawor
0 Comments

Lois H. Jawor

  • 0
Lois H. Jawor

HOBART, IN - Lois H. Jawor, age 89, of Hobart, passed away December 28, 2021. She was preceded in death by her son, Scott Norman. Lois is survived by her husband, Gerald Jawor; daughter, Mary Burleigh; several grandchildren.

Memorial visitation for Lois will be Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hobart Food Pantry, 200 South Hobart Road, Hobart, IN 46342. www.burnsfuneral.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

San Francisco mayor: 'learning to live with COVID'

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts