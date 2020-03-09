GRIFFITH, IN - Lois H. Ruesken age 87 of Griffith, passed away on Friday March 6, 2020. She is survived by her children: Walter (Tammy) Ruesken, Rosemarie (John) Dvorscak, Kenneth (Kathy) Ruesken, Louis Jr. (Michaeleen) Ruesken, Paul (Amy) Ruesken, and Jeannine (Cliff) Hartzell; 13 grandchildren; 13 Great grandchildren; and by her sister, Lucy Skaggs. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Sr.; parents, Walter and Dorothy Langloh; and by her brother, Walter G. Langloh.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Mary Catholic Church located at 525 N. Broad St. in Griffith with Fr. Michael Yadron celebrating. Cremation will follow the services. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville. Friends may meet with the family on Tuesday March 10, 2020 from 4:00p.m.-8:00p.m. at White Funeral Home located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave.) in Griffith.