Lois Hawkins

LAKE DALE - Lois Hawkins, 85, of Lake Dale, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jack; children, Anne (Shawn Deedrick) Hawkins, David (Nicole) Hawkins and Thomas (Ann) Hawkins; grandchildren, Melissa, Kayte, Adam, Kyle, Morgan and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Rau.

Lois had been a member of St. Edward Catholic Church, Lowell. She loved children and spent many years as a lunch lady with Solan Robinson School where she made an impact on many of the kids lives.

Visitation Sunday, August 21 from 2:00-5:00 PM concluding with Funeral Services at 5:00 PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Lowell. Cremation will follow with Private Burial in Sanders Cemetery. sheetsfuneral.com