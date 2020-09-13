CALUMET CITY, IL - Lois J. Cornwell (nee Magnuson), age 94, of Calumet City, IL, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Loving wife of the late Thomas A. Cornwell. Devoted mother of Gregg Cornwell, Susan (James) Ricker, William Cornwell, and David (Lori) Cornwell. Cherished grandmother of Amy (James) Laymon, Janine Ricker, and David (Kelsea) Ricker; great-grandmother of Connor and Molly Laymon, and Evelyn and Adele Ricker. Dearest sister of the late Juanita (late Al) Novak. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Harold and Florence Magnuson and grandparents William and Bertha Werner.